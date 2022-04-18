Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Southern Mississippi is soaring this baseball season. The Golden Eagles (27-8, 13-2) are on a nine-game winning streak entering this week as they travel to Tulane on Tuesday and then will host New Orleans on Wednesday before hosting Rice at the “Pete” this weekend. Southern Miss swept their second straight conference series as they downed Florida International over the weekend in Miami. The Golden Eagles have a chance to be one of the Top 8 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, and with that goes hosting one of the Regionals and a Super Regional on June 3 based on their present Rating Percentage Index (RPI), which is ninth nationally.

Mississippi State (21-16, 6-9) won two of three from Auburn over the weekend and will travel to Ole Miss beginning on Thursday. The Rebels (21-14, 5-10) lost two of three at South Carolina over the weekend to drop into last place in the SEC Western Division. Ole Miss one month ago was ranked No. 1 in the nation in one college baseball poll when they were 13-1. The Rebels and Bulldogs will meet on Tuesday, April 26, in their annual Mayor’s Trophy game at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

The Biloxi Shuckers won five of six games this weekend over the Mississippi Braves in Southern League AA action. The Shuckers (8-1) hit the road to Birmingham for six games against the Barons beginning on Tuesday. The Braves (2-7) will host Chattanooga in a six-game series beginning on Tuesday.

Football News

Rain cancelled the Mississippi State football Maroon and White spring game that was scheduled for this past Saturday. The Bulldogs will have a scrimmage this Saturday and all fans are welcome to attend. Ole Miss will have the Grove Bowl this Saturday while Jackson State will play their spring game on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Memorial Stadium in Jackson. The JSU spring game will be the first HCBU School to have the spring game telecasted nationally on ESPNU.

Meridian native Ja’Mar Smith, who played quarterback at Louisiana Tech, scored on a two-yard run with 29 seconds to play to lead the Birmingham Stallions to a 28-24 win over the New Jersey Generals in USFL action. The USFL will play an eight-game schedule, and all the games will be played in Birmingham at Protective Stadium. Over 40,000 tickets were sold or distributed for the Stallions-Generals game, but only 17,500 attended because of weather issues last Saturday night. Two former Ole Miss quarterbacks in Shea Patterson and Jordan Ta’ama are playing in the league as Patterson is with Michigan and Ta’ama with Tampa Bay. New Orleans, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Houston also have teams in the league. Single games are played on Friday and Sunday with doubleheaders on Saturday. Tickets to all games are only $10 and children under 10 have free admission.

Arena football is back as the Mississippi Raiders (1-0) are in action this Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the Mississippi Coliseum against Tampa Bay.

Odds & Ends

Shakira Austin of Ole Miss was drafted third overall in the WNBA draft last week by Washington while Jackson State’s Ameshya Williams-Holliday became the fist HBCU player to be drafted in 20 years by the WNBA as she was selected in the third round by Indiana.

Vicksburg St. Aloysius graduate Stephanie Schoonover threw a no-hitter in leading the eighth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats to a 9-0 win over Louisville last week.

Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward of Florida State spoke to the Meridian area Fellowship of Christian Athletes on Good Friday while in Hattiesburg two-time World Series winner Jake Peavey was their featured speaker. Both banquets recognized area student-athletes for their character and sharing of their faith both on and off the field.

The MSHAA will begin their baseball and softball playoffs on Friday of this week. Track, tennis and golf will also be in post-season action during the week.

