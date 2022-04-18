Advertisement

Student stabbed by ‘trespasser’ at California high school has died, officials say

Stockton Unified School District said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser”...
Stockton Unified School District said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser” approached the campus and stabbed a student.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (Gray News) – A 15-year-old student has died after she was stabbed multiple times at a California high school Monday.

Stockton Unified School District confirmed the stabbing at Stagg High School in Stockton, about 50 miles south of Sacramento.

District officials say the school was under lockdown after a “trespasser” approached the campus and stabbed the student at around 11 a.m.

The 40-year-old suspect is in custody, and the victim was transported to the hospital where she later died, according to KOVR.

Law enforcement officials say the attack does not appear to be random and that the student was targeted, KOVR reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Stallions score touchdown
USFL kicks off in Birmingham: Stallions get 28-24 win over Generals in league opener
Cade Stacy returns to MCC after unexpected open heart surgery in his freshman season.
MCC pitcher comes back to Scaggs field after undergoing an unexpected open heart surgery during his freshman season
The Meridian Police Department said it has an active murder warrant for Kamion Land.
Meridian police seeking Kamion Land
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been the story for this weekend and that will continue for...
Severe threat for tonight and tomorrow

Latest News

The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Federal judge voids travel-related mask mandate
Harris announces US will forego anti-satellite weapons tests.
Harris announces ban of U.S. anti-satellite missile testing
A federal judge has struck down the Biden administration's nationwide mask mandate on public...
Mask mandates face fiery opposition
Transformers.
National Linemen Appreciation Day celebrated April 18
FILE - Migrants rest in a dormitory of the Good Samaritan shelter in Juarez, Mexico, on March...
Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum