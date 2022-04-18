We’ve turned a corner. Little rain is expected this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After dealing with consecutive weeks of severe weather outbreaks, this week turns the corner. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t expect through at least Friday, and rain will actually be hard to find. High pressure takes hold of our weather today and Tuesday. So, expect lots of sunshine by this afternoon...then a day of sunshine for the 2nd day of this week. It will, however, be unseasonably cool both days with highs near 70 degrees. Plus, it’ll be a breezy Monday with gusts over 20mph at times.

Midweek, isolated showers will return to the forecast as a weak upper disturbance clips our area. However, not everyone will experience rain. Once that disturbance moves by, quiet weather returns for Thursday and Friday. It’ll also get warmer with 80s returning courtesy of a southerly wind.

The weekend brings the potential for some isolated showers by Sunday. Otherwise, it’ll be a much nicer weekend for outdoor plans compared to Easter weekend, and both days will bring highs in the low-mid 80s.

