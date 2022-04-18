Advertisement

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, families and guests were invited to partake in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll event.
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time since 2019, thousands of kids descended on the White House South Lawn for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. The puns were back in full force this year as well. This year’s theme was “eggucation.”

The White House Easter Egg Roll rolled back in 2022 with an emphasis on kids and learning.

“There are so many fun opportunities to learn around us every day,” said First Lady Jill Biden at the event.

Juliana Urtubey, the National Teacher of the Year and a guest at the event, said kids are more interested in the message when it comes from President Joe Biden, Jimmy Fallon, and a host of kid-friendly characters.

“We learn best when we see things that get us excited, that keep us motivated, things that make us feel good about ourselves,” said Urtubey.

Physical education was also emphasized. Kids had the chance to learn from professional athletes such as Indiana Fever player Chelsey Perry.

“Knowing that I was once in their shoes, where I started, I started playing when I was six years old,” Perry said. “So just looking at these little kiddos trying to shoot the ball up, I was once there.”

But you can’t have an easter egg roll without the eggs.

Alabama Poultry and Egg Association spokesman Caleb Hicks volunteered at the event. He said American farmers donated 100,000 eggs.

“With everything that’s been shut down the past two years, it’s really great to be back out and doing things again in the public,” Hicks said.

The White House expected about 30,000 people attended the event.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Stallions score touchdown
USFL kicks off in Birmingham: Stallions get 28-24 win over Generals in league opener
Cade Stacy returns to MCC after unexpected open heart surgery in his freshman season.
MCC pitcher comes back to Scaggs field after undergoing an unexpected open heart surgery during his freshman season
The Meridian Police Department said it has an active murder warrant for Kamion Land.
Meridian police seeking Kamion Land
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been the story for this weekend and that will continue for...
Severe threat for tonight and tomorrow

Latest News

Alabama’s unemployment rate reaches record low
Boost to N.H. Telehealth Servces
Regulations on the way for telehealth in Alabama
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (Office of Rep. Terri Sewell)
Sewell to host town hall meetings
Gov. Kay Ivey signed the $8.1 billion Education Trust Fund budget into law Thursday.
Gov. Ivey signs Education Trust Fund into law
Gov. Tate Reeves Thursday signed legislation passed by the Mississippi Legislature that...
Bill signed ensuring only American citizens can vote in Mississippi