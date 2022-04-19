A cool Tuesday, but warmer days are in view

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Many areas started with chilly 40s this morning, and afternoon highs will also be unseasonably cool...hovering near 70 degrees. A north/northeast wind has cooler air in our region, but at least there’s lots of sunshine. It’ll remain cool tonight with mid 40s for lows.

The wind become southeasterly for Wednesday, and temps will respond by warming into the mid 70s for highs. However, expect more clouds for your Hump Day, but rain is not expected. An upper level ridge of High Pressure builds over the Gulf States & Southeast beginning Thursday. This will set the stage for continued dry weather and a warming trend. So, you can go umbrella-less through Saturday with low-mid 80s each day.

Sunday into Monday, the 80s trend continues, but isolated showers start rolling back into the forecast ahead of our next weather system.

