Dry, warming week ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms are.... well, not in this week’s forecast. How’s that for a change?

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be clear, crisp, and cool. Temperatures will ease back to the middle 50s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 43 degrees. Tuesday will be sunny and bright. We’ll warm to near 60 by noon. The high temperature in the afternoon will be near 70 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Slow warming this week will bring high temperatures back into the 80s by Thursday. Low temperatures will climb out of the 40s by Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Our next chance for rain is in the form of an isolated shower amid increasing clouds on Sunday. Showers could begin increasing by Monday.

Global Weather Pattern Influences

Most of us have heard of El Niño and its reverse La Niña. The two phenomena are associated with large pressure pattern that can flip along the Equatorial Eastern Pacific Ocean. It influences global weather patterns, and it isn’t the only such feature. A similar, smaller weather pattern influencer happens in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s called the North Atlantic Oscillation.

The North Atlantic Oscillation, or NAO, deals with the Bermuda High and the Iceland Low, both of which go through strengthening and weakening phases. We call those “positive” and “negative” phases, and each one has a different influence on our weather. The NAO made a switch from positive to negative just after mid-March. It turned positive again over this past weekend. That long negative phase was a contributor to the active severe weather period over the past four weeks. Most forecasts keep the NAO positive for about the next week before it flips negative again late next week. Could that mean more severe storms from late April through early May? Stay tuned...

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.