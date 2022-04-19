Graveside services for Julian “Buddy” Smith, 76, of Mt. Sterling will be held Monday, April 11, 2022, at 12:15 P.M. Visitation will be Monday at Bumpers Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon prior to the graveside service.

Mr. Buddy passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born December 27, 1945, in Pascagoula, Mississippi. He was retired from Georgia Pacific in Pennington.

Buddy was an avid bass fisherman and enjoyed dirt track racing and baseball. He is going to be greatly missed.

Survivors include his sister, May Avgoustis of Oceanside, CA; sister-in-law, Jamie Smith of Meridian, MS; nephews, Blake Smith; Patrick Sloan; Dennis Sloan; and Danny Sloan; nieces, Haley Monroe; Teresa Barber; Jennifer Iriarte; and Toni Betancourt; and a host of great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Hazel Smith; brother, Ed Smith; brothers-in-law, Terry Sloan and Stan “Greek” Avgoustis; and nephews, Mike Sloan.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.