Advertisement

Loud music played in operating room can enhance surgeons’ performance, study says

A new study suggests that playing loud rock music during surgery can enhance the surgeons' performance. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might assume a quiet environment might be crucial for the steady hands of a surgeon, but a newly published study says listening to music can enhance a surgeon’s performance.

Loud rock music had the most beneficial impact.

The study, conducted by researchers at Germany’s Heidelberg University, tested novice surgeons performing laparoscopic procedures by blasting AC/DC hits like “TNT” and “Highway to Hell.”

Results showed that hard rock significantly improved both the accuracy and speed of tasks performed, particularly when played at a high volume.

“I believe it,” surgical oncologist at Ohio State University Dr. Timothy Pawlik said.

Pawlik says he listens to all kinds of music in the operating room.

“Everything from country to pop to hard rock to Christian,” he said.

Pawlik believes there is a very “therapeutic nature to music” for both caregivers and patients.

He likes to have the music on pretty loudly while in the operating room.

“I want to make sure people don’t have the impression they’re at a rock concert,” Pawlik said. “But yeah, I play some hard rock in the operating room.”

If you are scheduled for a procedure soon, you might consider urging your surgeon to rock out.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
One Tennessee customer got his gas at a discount due to a mistake at the pump on Friday at a...
Man notifies store owner of gas price mix-up after filling tank for under $6
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize
The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long...
It’ll take longer for first-class packages to be delivered
Nikki Moore is facing neglect charges after two children at the daycare she works at have been...
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital

Latest News

In this handout photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service on Wednesday, April 20,...
Russia test-fires new intercontinental ballistic missile
At a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at...
New Mexico fines film company over Alec Baldwin shooting
Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Most people in US want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll
The IRS says to file taxes as soon as possible if you missed the original deadline to avoid...
Missed the tax deadline? File ASAP to avoid penalties and interest, IRS says
James Kenney shares the results of the investigation into the shooting at the "Rust" movie...
State official shares results of OSHA investigation into 'Rust' set shooting