Advertisement

Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

A father grieves and a community reacts after a girl is stabbed and killed by an intruder at school. (Source: KCRA/FAMILY PHOTOS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police have identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus.

The Stockton Police Department says Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder.

The Stockton Police Department arrested Anthony Gray, 52, in connection to the stabbing death...
The Stockton Police Department arrested Anthony Gray, 52, in connection to the stabbing death of a 15-year-old female student at Stagg High School.(Stockton Police Department)

The girl was stabbed several times around 11 a.m. Monday at Stagg High School and died at a hospital.

Authorities say the assailant attacked before school security and staff could stop him. A police statement says detectives believe it was a random act and are trying to determine the motive.

It was not known whether Gray had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
One Tennessee customer got his gas at a discount due to a mistake at the pump on Friday at a...
Man notifies store owner of gas price mix-up after filling tank for under $6
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize
The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long...
It’ll take longer for first-class packages to be delivered
Nikki Moore is facing neglect charges after two children at the daycare she works at have been...
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital

Latest News

In this handout photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service on Wednesday, April 20,...
Russia test-fires new intercontinental ballistic missile
At a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at...
New Mexico fines film company over Alec Baldwin shooting
Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Most people in US want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll
The IRS says to file taxes as soon as possible if you missed the original deadline to avoid...
Missed the tax deadline? File ASAP to avoid penalties and interest, IRS says
James Kenney shares the results of the investigation into the shooting at the "Rust" movie...
State official shares results of OSHA investigation into 'Rust' set shooting