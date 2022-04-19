Advertisement

Mr. John Ashley Robbins

John Ashley Robbins
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The family of Mr. John Ashley Robbins will hold a memorial service for him at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Robbins, age 41, passed away on April 12, 2022.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Karen and Philip Weaver; daughter, Cynthia Lynn Robbins; grandfather, Ralph Copeland; grandmother, Gwen Robbins; siblings, Lisa Ponder (Todd), Dianne Wood (Bern), and Cynthia Ann Stilwell (Bryan); and numerous nieces and nephews; and his cousins Sebastian Tian and Joseph Cardoza.

He was preceded in death by his father John Spencer Robbins.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Nikki Moore is facing neglect charges after two children at the daycare she works at have been...
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital
Cade Stacy returns to MCC after unexpected open heart surgery in his freshman season.
MCC pitcher comes back to Scaggs field after undergoing an unexpected open heart surgery during his freshman season
Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle

Latest News

Mr. Grover Jones
Mr. Matthew Jenkins
Mr. Gary Munn
Julian “Buddy” Smith
Norma Ann Smith
Ms. Norma Ann Smith