The family of Mr. John Ashley Robbins will hold a memorial service for him at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Robbins, age 41, passed away on April 12, 2022.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Karen and Philip Weaver; daughter, Cynthia Lynn Robbins; grandfather, Ralph Copeland; grandmother, Gwen Robbins; siblings, Lisa Ponder (Todd), Dianne Wood (Bern), and Cynthia Ann Stilwell (Bryan); and numerous nieces and nephews; and his cousins Sebastian Tian and Joseph Cardoza.

He was preceded in death by his father John Spencer Robbins.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721