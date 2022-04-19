Advertisement

Mr. Thomas “Bubba” Boswell

Thomas “Bubba” Boswell
Thomas “Bubba” Boswell
Thomas “Bubba” Boswell(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mr. Thomas “Bubba” Boswell will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Bradley officiating.  Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Thomas “Bubba” Boswell, age 64, of Collinsville passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Bubba was born July 31, 1957 in Meridian, Mississippi and was a graduate of Whynot Academy.  For 28 years, Bubba was a fireman and emergency medical technician with the Meridian Fire Department.  More than anything else, Bubba loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.  He could often be found cooking for family gatherings, hunting, fishing, and working on building projects.  Bubba was a people person that loved to talk and never met a stranger, his family says he was so loving he would be willing to give you the shirt off his back.

Bubba is survived by his wife of 16 years, Stacy Boswell; his children, Brandi Smith, Dustin Mott (Maggie), Will Boswell (Jaiden), and Riley Boswell; his grandchildren, Caden Smith, Aaron Mott, Lilla Katherine Mott, Kacen Boswell, and Korbyn Boswell; his siblings, Wanda Farr (Sonny) and Donna Vick (Larry); and a host of nieces and nephews.  Bubba also leaves behind his brothers from the Meridian Fire Department.

Mr. Boswell was preceded in death by his father, Thomas S. Boswell; his mother, Margie Dunn; his grandparents, Wiley and Clara Tucker; and his daughter, Angela Schnoor.

Pall bearers will be Stanley Rawson, Calvin Binion, Tyler Vick, Wayne McCraw, Noah McCraw, and Allen Evans.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:45 p.m. on Monday, April 18 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

A verdict was reached Wednesday in the brutal murder of Lashawnda Wooten.
Man sentenced in death of estranged wife
The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as...
Skate park coming to Meridian
Philadelphia Board of Alderman
The City of Philadelphia makes a decision on medical marijuana
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land...
Hunter kills rare white turkey at national recreation area
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
DOJ: 21 people charged nationwide with $150M in COVID fraud

Latest News

Mrs. Eva Lou Brashier Pace
Mr. James Monroe Shubert Sims, Jr.
John Green IV
Jesse Charles Williams, Jr.
Mr. Jesse Charles Williams, Jr.
$50,000 check presented to Hope Village for Children.
Trustmark Bank donates $50,000 to Hope Village for Children