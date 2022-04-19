Funeral services for Mr. Thomas “Bubba” Boswell will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Thomas “Bubba” Boswell, age 64, of Collinsville passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Bubba was born July 31, 1957 in Meridian, Mississippi and was a graduate of Whynot Academy. For 28 years, Bubba was a fireman and emergency medical technician with the Meridian Fire Department. More than anything else, Bubba loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He could often be found cooking for family gatherings, hunting, fishing, and working on building projects. Bubba was a people person that loved to talk and never met a stranger, his family says he was so loving he would be willing to give you the shirt off his back.

Bubba is survived by his wife of 16 years, Stacy Boswell; his children, Brandi Smith, Dustin Mott (Maggie), Will Boswell (Jaiden), and Riley Boswell; his grandchildren, Caden Smith, Aaron Mott, Lilla Katherine Mott, Kacen Boswell, and Korbyn Boswell; his siblings, Wanda Farr (Sonny) and Donna Vick (Larry); and a host of nieces and nephews. Bubba also leaves behind his brothers from the Meridian Fire Department.

Mr. Boswell was preceded in death by his father, Thomas S. Boswell; his mother, Margie Dunn; his grandparents, Wiley and Clara Tucker; and his daughter, Angela Schnoor.

Pall bearers will be Stanley Rawson, Calvin Binion, Tyler Vick, Wayne McCraw, Noah McCraw, and Allen Evans.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:45 p.m. on Monday, April 18 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

