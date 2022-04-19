Advertisement

Mr. Gary Munn

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Services for Mr. Gary Munn will be held 11 am, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Neshoba Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Wednesday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Munn, 67, of Union died Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at J.G. Alexander Nursing Home.

Survivors:

2 Sons: Robert Munn and Randy Munn

1 Daughter: Wendy Munn

Numerous Grandchildren

1 Sister: Lynette Winstead

Mr. Munn was preceded in death by parents, Murry M. Munn and Ethel Munn; one son, Gary Munn, Jr and one brother, Murry Munn.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

