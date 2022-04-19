Advertisement

Mrs. Kathleen B. Wilson

Graveside services for Kathleen B. Wilson will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 159 County Road 514, Meridian, Mississippi. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Kathleen B. Wilson of Meridian passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Wilson was a graduate of Mississippi University for Women and Mississippi State University. She taught at Patrician Academy, Lamar School, Kate Griffin, Northeast High School and retired as the principal of Northeast Elementary. She was a member of Union Baptist Church in Clarke County.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Wilson; her grandchildren, Allie and Laurie Purvis; her sisters, Susan Baham (Earl) and Lucy Nelson; her brother, Bud Egger (Donna) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Guy Purvis, Jr. and her parents, Earlene and Clyde Egger.

The family suggests memorials be made to Gideons International or Baptist Church Village.

The visitation will be held on Friday, April 15 from 10:00 until 12:00 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

