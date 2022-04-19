UNION: Services for Ms. Norma Ann Smith will be held 11 am, Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Ferguson Family Cemetery in Hickory. Bro. Wayne Hunt will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Smith, 74, of Collinsville died Sunday, April 10, 2022 at her residence.

Survivors:

1 Son: Keith Espey and wife Elon of Chunky

2 Grandchildren: Ava Espey and Kolby Long and wife Amber

1 Great- Grandchild: Scarlett Klaire Long

1 Sister: Jo Marie Flemming

1 Brother: Herb Brewer

Ms. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Hank Smith.

Pallbearers: Donald Smith, Jerome Black, Daniel Smith, Mike Smith, Jake Sistrunk and Mike Thomas

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

