National Linemen Appreciation Day celebrated April 18

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When severe weather strikes, power companies immediately get to work fixing power and putting their lives on the line to restore normalcy in the lives of others. April 18 is National Lineman Appreciation Day.

“When the storms hit, the adrenaline really kicks in with these guys,” EMEPA CEO Randy Carroll said.

Appreciating those that do everything to get us back online. National Lineman Appreciation Day highlights the men and woman that work hard for us.

“Their service mode really come to the forefront. They hit the road running, cutting trees out of the road and getting to the locations they need to be at to restore the power. That’s what we do.”

The past round of severe weather that spawned several tornadoes caused more than 8,000 customers to go dark. EMEPA called in 170 additional personnel. They also replaced 150 power poles and numerous transformers.

“A storm involved a lot of things; recognizing what’s out, pulling in the resources it will take to get those customers served again, hotels for visiting crews, meals for everyone her, fuel for the trucks and material to use out on the lines. There’s so many logistics that go into making it happen.”

Repairing the poles and power during the April 13 storm cost an estimated $1.5 million.

“They feel led to go that direction or otherwise they wouldn’t be out there at night with water running down their neck in heat and cold and snakes and everything else that goes along with this job. They do an outstanding job with it.”

Working through the darkness to provide families light, linemen are truly dedicated.

A resolution that established National Lineman Appreciation Day was approved by Congress in 2013.

