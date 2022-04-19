Advertisement

National Linemen Appreciation Day celebrated April 18

Transformers.
Transformers.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When severe weather strikes, power companies immediately get to work fixing power and putting their lives on the line to restore normalcy in the lives of others. April 18 is National Lineman Appreciation Day.

“When the storms hit, the adrenaline really kicks in with these guys,” EMEPA CEO Randy Carroll said.

Appreciating those that do everything to get us back online. National Lineman Appreciation Day highlights the men and woman that work hard for us.

“Their service mode really come to the forefront. They hit the road running, cutting trees out of the road and getting to the locations they need to be at to restore the power. That’s what we do.”

The past round of severe weather that spawned several tornadoes caused more than 8,000 customers to go dark. EMEPA called in 170 additional personnel. They also replaced 150 power poles and numerous transformers.

“A storm involved a lot of things; recognizing what’s out, pulling in the resources it will take to get those customers served again, hotels for visiting crews, meals for everyone her, fuel for the trucks and material to use out on the lines. There’s so many logistics that go into making it happen.”

Repairing the poles and power during the April 13 storm cost an estimated $1.5 million.

“They feel led to go that direction or otherwise they wouldn’t be out there at night with water running down their neck in heat and cold and snakes and everything else that goes along with this job. They do an outstanding job with it.”

Working through the darkness to provide families light, linemen are truly dedicated.

A resolution that established National Lineman Appreciation Day was approved by Congress in 2013.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Stallions score touchdown
USFL kicks off in Birmingham: Stallions get 28-24 win over Generals in league opener
Cade Stacy returns to MCC after unexpected open heart surgery in his freshman season.
MCC pitcher comes back to Scaggs field after undergoing an unexpected open heart surgery during his freshman season
The Meridian Police Department said it has an active murder warrant for Kamion Land.
Meridian police seeking Kamion Land
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been the story for this weekend and that will continue for...
Severe threat for tonight and tomorrow

Latest News

Mayor Jimmie Smith and the city council don’t plan on taking in action to opt-out of allowing...
Mayor Smith weighs in on discussion about medical marijuana
NESHOBA OPTS OUT
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
Medical Marijuana
Mayor Smith weighs in on discussion about medical marijuana