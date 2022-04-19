Advertisement

Sipp & Savor expected to draw a huge crowd Saturday at the MAX

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience will host its second annual “Sipp and Savor” event Saturday. Around two thousand people are expected to attend what is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the MAX.

Sipp and Savor is a food and drink festival where attendees get to sample bites created by talented and award-winning chefs from all over the South and beverages to sip from world-renowned products and local favorites.

“It’s a year around planning process,” said Elizabeth Williams, Community Engagement Coordinator of the MAX. “This year it’s looking like it’s a lot more spread out. We have a lot more chefs. We have over a dozen beverage vendors coming so they’ll be a lot more drink options. We’ve got a lot of surprises in store too that I think the people will really like. We’ve got that same big brass band from down on the coast that’s a really great time. Our headlining chef is John Paul Bourgeous and he’ll be cooking at the event so you’ll get to eat his food too.”

You can purchase tickets online by visiting sippandsavor.com or calling the Max at 601-581-1550.

