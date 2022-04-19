Advertisement

Trustmark Bank donates $50,000 to Hope Village for Children

$50,000 check presented to Hope Village for Children.
$50,000 check presented to Hope Village for Children.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope Village for Children received a large donation Tuesday afternoon from a local bank. The $50,000 check was presented to the Hope Village for Children Board of Directors.

“We are giving $50,000 this year and for three consecutive years for a total of $175,000,” Trustmark Community Bank President Tom Kendall said.

“I believe it’s about 40 percent of our entire budget comes from private donations, so this is huge,” Hope Village Executive Director Tina Aycock said. “We so appreciate Trustmark. This is the third year in a row they have done this for us. They have become some of our best friends.”

All the children that live in a group home at Hope Village have been through multiple placements beforehand. Aycock said they also have transition homes for children aging out of the services. This money will go a long way to helping the organization.

“On a daily basis we would serve about 35 a day in all the different programs. We serve over 200 a year,” Aycock said.

Aycock said last month they received more than 100 referrals and were unable to take any of them.

“That was because we are still reopening from COVID. We still don’t have as many beds available as we had, but we’re getting much closer,” Aycock said.

For more information and ways to help Hope Village for Children you can visit their website.

