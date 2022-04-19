Union softball beats Clarkdale and advances to playoffs

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Union Yellow Jackets beat the Clarkdale Bulldogs 2-1 to advance to the high school softball playoffs.

Union maintained control for most of the game as they got out to an early 2-0 lead. The fifth inning is where Clarkdale started to turn things around as they were able to score and keep Union scoreless.

The Lady Jackets were able to tough it out and hold on for the win as Clarkdale’s season comes to an end.

The game was played at Enterprise high school as Clarkdale’s field was affected by the recent tornados. The Lady Bulldogs and the Clarkdale community have been through a lot and they put up an incredible fight against Union.

