Advertisement

Verizon Wireless is raising minimum wage to $20 an hour

Verizon also said it’s offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialists and assistant manager...
Verizon also said it’s offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialists and assistant manager positions in many markets.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – Verizon Wireless is raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour for retail, customer service and inside sales teams.

The company made the announcement Monday, adding that existing employees on these teams who currently receive less than $20 an hour will automatically be raised to this new rate.

“Our V Teamers give their best day in and day out to support our customers with all of their needs, which is why we want to make sure we support them as well,” said Krista Bourne, Chief Operating Officer for Verizon Consumer Group.

Verizon also said it’s offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialists and assistant manager positions in many markets.

“I’m confident these changes will help us attract and retain the very best talent and allow us to continue to improve our customer experience,” said Bourne.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cade Stacy returns to MCC after unexpected open heart surgery in his freshman season.
MCC pitcher comes back to Scaggs field after undergoing an unexpected open heart surgery during his freshman season
Nikki Moore is facing neglect charges after two children at the daycare she works at have been...
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors took no action on the Medical Marijuana Program in...
Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors took no action on Cannabis Act

Latest News

One Tennessee customer got his gas at a discount due to a mistake at the pump on Friday at a...
Man notifies store owner of gas price mix-up after filling tank for under $6
A gay couple and their children were verbally assaulted on an Amtrak.
Gay couple says man screamed at them and their children on train trip
One Tennessee customer got his gas at a discount due to a mistake at the pump on Friday at a...
Man notifies store owner of gas price mix-up after filling tank for under $6
A Florida man is recovering after being mauled by two tigers.
Florida man recovering after being mauled by two tigers
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine