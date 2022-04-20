$575,000 check for Hill Hospital in Sumter County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell dropped off a nearly $600,000 check in federal funding to hill hospital.

This funding, which Sewell fought to secure in the fiscal year 2022 government funding package, will be used to make improvements to the hospital’s facilities and purchase new equipment. The investments made possible by this funding help keep Sewell’s commitment to supporting rural hospitals in Alabama which were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For years, Hill Hospital has faced challenges as it strives to provide comprehensive health care to the residents of Sumter County.

“Hill Hospital is such a pillar to the community. It means so much to have a hospital right here in York, Alabama. The opportunity to provide $575,000 for facilities and equipment was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I am so glad we were able to get it within the budget and being able to deliver that check today. On behalf of all the assistance in Sumter County,” said Congressman Sewell.

The funding for hill hospital is part of the over $8 million that Sewell secured in the fy2022 government funding package for community projects in Alabama’s 7th congressional district.

