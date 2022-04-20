Advertisement

$575,000 check for Hill Hospital in Sumter County

Congresswoman Terri Sewell dropped off a nearly $600,000 check in federal funding to hill...
Congresswoman Terri Sewell dropped off a nearly $600,000 check in federal funding to hill hospital.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell dropped off a nearly $600,000 check in federal funding to hill hospital.

This funding, which Sewell fought to secure in the fiscal year 2022 government funding package, will be used to make improvements to the hospital’s facilities and purchase new equipment. The investments made possible by this funding help keep Sewell’s commitment to supporting rural hospitals in Alabama which were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For years, Hill Hospital has faced challenges as it strives to provide comprehensive health care to the residents of Sumter County.

“Hill Hospital is such a pillar to the community. It means so much to have a hospital right here in York, Alabama. The opportunity to provide $575,000 for facilities and equipment was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I am so glad we were able to get it within the budget and being able to deliver that check today. On behalf of all the assistance in Sumter County,” said Congressman Sewell.

The funding for hill hospital is part of the over $8 million that Sewell secured in the fy2022 government funding package for community projects in Alabama’s 7th congressional district.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Nikki Moore is facing neglect charges after two children at the daycare she works at have been...
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital
One Tennessee customer got his gas at a discount due to a mistake at the pump on Friday at a...
Man notifies store owner of gas price mix-up after filling tank for under $6
Cade Stacy returns to MCC after unexpected open heart surgery in his freshman season.
MCC pitcher comes back to Scaggs field after undergoing an unexpected open heart surgery during his freshman season
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates

Latest News

The Philadelphia Board of Alderman meeting
The City of Philadelphia makes a decision on medical marijuana
Philadelphia Board of Alderman
The City of Philadelphia makes a decision on medical marijuana
$50,000 check presented to Hope Village for Children.
Trustmark Bank donates $50,000 to Hope Village for Children
SIPP & SAVOR