Alabama health officials continue to monitor adenovirus cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A rise in the number of cases of mysterious liver disease in children has doctors and parents on alert. It was first identified in Britain, and now several cases have been identified here in the U.S., but all in Alabama.

Assistant State Health Officer and Board Certified Pediatrician Dr. Karen Landers says adenovirus is fairly common in children.

“In general, kids will have respiratory symptoms and gastrointestinal symptoms from this virus,” said Landers.

Over four months, nine children tested positive for adenovirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Two required liver transplants.

“You generally don’t see add the virus in hepatitis, except in cases where, you know, children may have a very severe immune system problem,” said Landers.

But Landers said none of the children in Alabama had an underlying health issue. While no other cases have been reported since February, doctors across the state have been alerted by the state health department.

“They continue to be aware of this illness and monitoring for this illness,” said Landers.

What has also sparked concern is that along with the cases in our state health experts are seeing the same thing in children in Europe and don’t know why.

“There’s no commonality between these 8 children,” Landers added. “We don’t even know that there is a link with what’s going on in other countries. We’ve not had any additional cases, but we want to continue to delve into this to see if this is something that is new, or something that we need to make parents and physicians aware of that, you know, Adenovirus did this and could do this in previously healthy children because that’s not been described before.”

Landers encourages parents to monitor their children’s health and well-being and if you have a concern contact your doctor. Also, prevention comes back to practicing basic hygiene like hand washing.

ADPH continues to collaborate with the Center for disease control. The CDC is developing a national Health Advisory to look for similar cases.

