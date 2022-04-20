The City of Philadelphia makes a decision on medical marijuana

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Philadelphia will be allowing dispensaries to come to town.

There were members of the board for and against opting out but the majority were in favor of dispensaries making their way to Philadelphia. Many of the board members made their decision based on votes and statistics. They believed that the decision of dispensaries shouldn’t be theirs if the majority of Mississippians voted in favor of it.

One advocate said this is a big and positive step for the community.

It has made history. Now we will be able to do our business as we had planned and now we will have the first dispensary here in Neshoba County, Medmen Express Dispensary.

The deadline for other cities and counties to opt-out is May 3rd. If they don’t opt-out at that date they will automatically be able to have dispensaries in their area.

