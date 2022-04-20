Advertisement

The City of Philadelphia makes a decision on medical marijuana

Board of Alderman voted on whether or not to opt-out
They believed that the decision of dispensaries shouldn’t be theirs if the majority of Mississippians voted in favor of it.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Philadelphia will be allowing dispensaries to come to town.

There were members of the board for and against opting out but the majority were in favor of dispensaries making their way to Philadelphia. Many of the board members made their decision based on votes and statistics. They believed that the decision of dispensaries shouldn’t be theirs if the majority of Mississippians voted in favor of it.

One advocate said this is a big and positive step for the community.

The deadline for other cities and counties to opt-out is May 3rd. If they don’t opt-out at that date they will automatically be able to have dispensaries in their area.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Nikki Moore is facing neglect charges after two children at the daycare she works at have been...
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital
One Tennessee customer got his gas at a discount due to a mistake at the pump on Friday at a...
Man notifies store owner of gas price mix-up after filling tank for under $6
Cade Stacy returns to MCC after unexpected open heart surgery in his freshman season.
MCC pitcher comes back to Scaggs field after undergoing an unexpected open heart surgery during his freshman season
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates

Latest News

The Philadelphia Board of Alderman meeting
The City of Philadelphia makes a decision on medical marijuana
$50,000 check presented to Hope Village for Children.
Trustmark Bank donates $50,000 to Hope Village for Children
SIPP & SAVOR
The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience in downtown Meridian.
Sipp & Savor expected to draw a huge crowd Saturday at the MAX