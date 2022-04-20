A cloudier Wednesday...but warming up a bit

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level disturbance will clip our area today. We’ll more-so notice the additional clouds it’ll bring, but it could spit out a stray shower or two for some isolated locations later this afternoon into early evening. The chances are slim, but an isolated light shower can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, it’ll still manage to be warmer than yesterday courtesy of a breezy SE wind. So, highs will reach the mid 70s...closer to the average.

Expect a milder night with lows staying in the low-mid 50s. Then, 80s return for Thursday with a mix of clouds & sun. Friday will be similar, and Saturday brings more of the same. Sunday, isolated showers are possible by the afternoon/evening with highs remaining in the mid 80s.

The best chance for rain moves in for Monday as a cold front moves into our area. Scattered showers and storms are expected, but severe weather isn’t a big concern for now. However, stay tuned for updates as we get closer. Highs will stay in the 80s ahead of the front, but it’ll cool back into the 70s in the wake of the front for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.