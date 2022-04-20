Advertisement

A cloudier Wednesday...but warming up a bit

More clouds today, breezy, and warmer
More clouds today, breezy, and warmer(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level disturbance will clip our area today. We’ll more-so notice the additional clouds it’ll bring, but it could spit out a stray shower or two for some isolated locations later this afternoon into early evening. The chances are slim, but an isolated light shower can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, it’ll still manage to be warmer than yesterday courtesy of a breezy SE wind. So, highs will reach the mid 70s...closer to the average.

Expect a milder night with lows staying in the low-mid 50s. Then, 80s return for Thursday with a mix of clouds & sun. Friday will be similar, and Saturday brings more of the same. Sunday, isolated showers are possible by the afternoon/evening with highs remaining in the mid 80s.

The best chance for rain moves in for Monday as a cold front moves into our area. Scattered showers and storms are expected, but severe weather isn’t a big concern for now. However, stay tuned for updates as we get closer. Highs will stay in the 80s ahead of the front, but it’ll cool back into the 70s in the wake of the front for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A verdict was reached Wednesday in the brutal murder of Lashawnda Wooten.
Man sentenced in death of estranged wife
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as...
Skate park coming to Meridian
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land...
Hunter kills rare white turkey at national recreation area
Authorities say this man robbed the Shell on Hwy 11 around 9:30 Wednesday night.
Meridian police search for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

It's been an active spring so far
Preliminary tornado count in Mississippi
It gets more humid with time
Warm and becoming more humid in the days to come
Weather - April 20, 2022
Weather - April 20, 2022
Clarkdale Attendance Center
Normalcy returns to Clarkdale Attendance Center following last week’s EF-2 tornado