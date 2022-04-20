Advertisement

Clouds return for Wednesday, but rain will be scarce

(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the mid-50s through midnight. Clouds will increase overnight. The low temperature will be near 48 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with only a small chance for a stray shower. The high temperature will be near 77 degrees. Most areas will stay dry.

The sun will return on Thursday after starting with lingering clouds.

Our next rain maker will arrive on Monday.

