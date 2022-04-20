Advertisement

John Green IV

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT
Graveside services for John Green IV, 53, of Butler will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Green Family Cemetery in Gilbertown, Alabama, with Rev. Jamie Sims officiating.

Mr. Green passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born August 18, 1968, in Meridian, Mississippi to John “Buddy” Green III and Bobbie Jean Kemp Green. He was a welder.

He loved to work in his garden and enjoyed hunting.

Survivors include his children, John Matthew Green and Sarah Catherine Green; siblings, Mike Green (Elvira) and David Green (Charlie Ann).

He was preceded in death by his parents, John “Buddy” Green and Bobbie Jean Kemp Green.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

