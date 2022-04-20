Advertisement

Judge delays Alex Jones trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy

FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill in Washington. Infowars host Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday, March 29, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has pushed back the first jury trial over how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

The Infowars host has already lost defamation cases over his comments that the shooting was a hoax. But a judge Wednesday delayed the trial after Infowars this week sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas.

Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets.

A new trial date was not set.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A verdict was reached Wednesday in the brutal murder of Lashawnda Wooten.
Man sentenced in death of estranged wife
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as...
Skate park coming to Meridian
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land...
Hunter kills rare white turkey at national recreation area
Authorities say this man robbed the Shell on Hwy 11 around 9:30 Wednesday night.
Meridian police search for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure law investments
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
Airlines want to bring back passengers banned over masks
Kurt Dasilva, 44, bit K-9 Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife,...
Man bites, stabs K-9, leaving dog injured, police say