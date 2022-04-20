Advertisement

Man sentenced in death of estranged wife

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A verdict was reached Wednesday in the brutal murder of Lashawnda Wooten.

10th Circuit Court Judge Bailey sentenced Shamell Hill to life without parole for the capital murder of his estranged wife Lashawnda Wooten.

In January of 2019, evidence showed that Hill broke into Wooten’s house and stabbed her to death while her three children were present. Two of those children took the stand to testify that they saw Hill kill their mother.

Hill was also in violation of a protection order at the time of the murder. Hill’s trial started Monday and ended with a very quick verdict Wednesday afternoon.

District Attorney Kassie Coleman said this was due to the overwhelming amount of evidence.

Wooten’s mom, Rosie Wooten said she’s glad justice for her daughter has been served.

“I miss my baby I wish I could bring her back. But I’m glad that justice was served, and he has the verdict, and he will not be getting out so he can’t harm my baby anymore. And I’m glad he won’t be getting out. So, he should have all the rest of his life to think about what he did to my baby,” said Rosie Wooten.

Wooten’s family said Lashawnda was loved by everyone in her life and she gave that same love back to them.

