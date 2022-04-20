Advertisement

Marine Corps veteran lucks out with $1M scratch-off win

According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a...
According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Marine Corps veteran has simple plans for his prize money after winning $1 million in the LUCK Scratch-off game in Florida.

James Musselwhite has already traveled the world while serving his country; now he says all he really wants is a new golf cart.

According to the Florida Lottery, Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

He was joined by his family at lottery headquarters to celebrate his big win.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A verdict was reached Wednesday in the brutal murder of Lashawnda Wooten.
Man sentenced in death of estranged wife
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as...
Skate park coming to Meridian
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land...
Hunter kills rare white turkey at national recreation area
Authorities say this man robbed the Shell on Hwy 11 around 9:30 Wednesday night.
Meridian police search for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure law investments
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
Airlines want to bring back passengers banned over masks
Kurt Dasilva, 44, bit K-9 Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife,...
Man bites, stabs K-9, leaving dog injured, police say