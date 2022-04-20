Advertisement

Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them

Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them(Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 42-year-old Como, Mississippi, man has been arrested and charged with rape and sexual battery.

Anthony Sisk is accused of kidnapping two victims from a separate county, bringing them to Lafayette County and sexually assaulting them.

Investigators may have additional charges to follow. His bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 21.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A verdict was reached Wednesday in the brutal murder of Lashawnda Wooten.
Man sentenced in death of estranged wife
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
Authorities say this man robbed the Shell on Hwy 11 around 9:30 Wednesday night.
Meridian police search for armed robbery suspect
The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as...
Skate park coming to Meridian
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say

Latest News

MCC and JSU sign academic Partnership
Third Thursday returns
Local airmen honored
Students from every MPSD school showcased the arts during the district’s annual arts celebration
MPSD host Festival of the Arts
Award winners; Airman First Class Janet E. Vital, Master Segeant Kelby Anderson, and Master...
Local airmen honored