Advertisement

Mr. Jesse Charles Williams, Jr.

Jesse Charles Williams, Jr.
Jesse Charles Williams, Jr.
Jesse Charles Williams, Jr.(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mr. Jesse Charles Williams, Jr. will begin at 2:00 PM Friday, April 22, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Owen Gordon officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Scooba, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Williams, 85, of Scooba, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Charles was a lover of music and following his post graduate education became a band director in numerous schools across Mississippi. He was a talented musician who could play countless instruments, with the saxophone being his most favorite. He went on to retire as Principal of West Lauderdale High School in 2000. He played with the musical group Mississippi Five for many years all across Mississippi; they were most known for playing at the VFW on Saturday Nights. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. He also enjoyed camping with family and friends.

Having graduated from Mississippi State University he was an avid Bulldog fan. He rarely missed watching football games and old-school NASCAR racing; always anticipating the wrecks. Charles was a giving man, he loved to show support to many things from St. Jude’s to Veterans affairs; he loved supporting a good cause and helping in any way he could. Growing up in a Christian home, he was raised in the Methodist church and stayed true to his roots throughout his life. He loved the Lord and was a Christian first and foremost.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Barbara Williams; children Tona Dickson, Glenn Williams (Tammy), Ben Williams, Ken Williams (Maggie), Connie Craig, Melissa Thomas (Roy), and Christi VanLandingham (Chris). Grandchildren Chad Watson, Jessie Pevey, Danielle Copeland, Gregory Williams, Carlton Watt, Justin Watt, Ashley O’Neal, Hailey Taylor, Hannah Thomas, Hallie Thomas, Nash VanLandingham, Ethan VanLandingham, and numerous great-grandchildren. Sister, Hilda Sumrall, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Charles is preceded in death by his father Jesse Charles Williams, Sr.; his mother Marguerite Lockley (G.C.); his siblings Rosemary Brown and Robert Lockley; as well as his daughter-in-law, Regina Williams.

Pallbearers will be Nash VanLandingham, Ethan VanLandingham, Gregory Williams, Wyatt Williams, Carlton Watt, Justin Watt, and Chamber Copeland.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Williams family will receive guests from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Most Read

A verdict was reached Wednesday in the brutal murder of Lashawnda Wooten.
Man sentenced in death of estranged wife
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
Authorities say this man robbed the Shell on Hwy 11 around 9:30 Wednesday night.
Meridian police search for armed robbery suspect
The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as...
Skate park coming to Meridian
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say

Latest News

Mr. Danny “Bull” Graham
Rep. Michael Guest made stops in Lauderdale County Thursday.
Rep. Michael Guest speaks to students in Lauderdale County
Annie Katherine Daniels
Mrs. Annie Katherine Daniels
Mrs. Eva Lou Brashier Pace
Mr. James Monroe Shupert Sims, Jr.