Funeral services for Mr. Jesse Charles Williams, Jr. will begin at 2:00 PM Friday, April 22, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Owen Gordon officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Scooba, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Williams, 85, of Scooba, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Charles was a lover of music and following his post graduate education became a band director in numerous schools across Mississippi. He was a talented musician who could play countless instruments, with the saxophone being his most favorite. He went on to retire as Principal of West Lauderdale High School in 2000. He played with the musical group Mississippi Five for many years all across Mississippi; they were most known for playing at the VFW on Saturday Nights. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. He also enjoyed camping with family and friends.

Having graduated from Mississippi State University he was an avid Bulldog fan. He rarely missed watching football games and old-school NASCAR racing; always anticipating the wrecks. Charles was a giving man, he loved to show support to many things from St. Jude’s to Veterans affairs; he loved supporting a good cause and helping in any way he could. Growing up in a Christian home, he was raised in the Methodist church and stayed true to his roots throughout his life. He loved the Lord and was a Christian first and foremost.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Barbara Williams; children Tona Dickson, Glenn Williams (Tammy), Ben Williams, Ken Williams (Maggie), Connie Craig, Melissa Thomas (Roy), and Christi VanLandingham (Chris). Grandchildren Chad Watson, Jessie Pevey, Danielle Copeland, Gregory Williams, Carlton Watt, Justin Watt, Ashley O’Neal, Hailey Taylor, Hannah Thomas, Hallie Thomas, Nash VanLandingham, Ethan VanLandingham, and numerous great-grandchildren. Sister, Hilda Sumrall, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Charles is preceded in death by his father Jesse Charles Williams, Sr.; his mother Marguerite Lockley (G.C.); his siblings Rosemary Brown and Robert Lockley; as well as his daughter-in-law, Regina Williams.

Pallbearers will be Nash VanLandingham, Ethan VanLandingham, Gregory Williams, Wyatt Williams, Carlton Watt, Justin Watt, and Chamber Copeland.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Williams family will receive guests from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721