Funeral services for Mrs. Eva Lou Brashier Pace will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, April 22, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Sam Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Pace, 91, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at North Pointe Health and Rehab of Meridian.

Mrs. Pace was a former dancer and dance instructor with Barbara Henson Dance Studio. In her youth she was a popular performing Ballerina with several dance companies. She was the owner of Main Street Antiques and Collectables for over 40 years where she retired. She was a loving mother and friend to all who met her.

Mrs. Eva is survived by her son, James Brashier; grandchildren Toni Haywood, Jessie Lattimore, and Nikki O’Mell; great-grandchildren Madelyn, Christian, Gage, Slade, Addison, Celeste, Read, Landon, Dillon, and Lane.

Mrs. Pace is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Minnie Ree Monroe; her husband John W. Brashier, Jr.; her sons, John W. Brashier, III, and Mikel Brashier; granddaughter Christy Brashier; Grandson, John William “Billy” Brashier; and siblings Butch Monroe and Billie Knight.

The Pace family will receive guests from 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

