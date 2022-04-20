Advertisement

New law extends no-test time for expired driver’s license

A person driving a car.
A person driving a car.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new law gives Mississippi residents more time to renew expired driver’s licenses without having to take a test.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 971 Thursday. It became law immediately.

It says a license could be expired for up to five years before a person would have to take a test to renew it.

Under current law, a test is required if a driver’s license has been expired 18 months.

Most Read

A verdict was reached Wednesday in the brutal murder of Lashawnda Wooten.
Man sentenced in death of estranged wife
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as...
Skate park coming to Meridian
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land...
Hunter kills rare white turkey at national recreation area
Authorities say this man robbed the Shell on Hwy 11 around 9:30 Wednesday night.
Meridian police search for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves
Mississippi gov again proclaims Confederate Heritage Month
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Inmate reverses request for execution, says he wants appeal
18-year-old Jordan Caston
Inmate charged with setting fire at Mississippi jail
Federal authorities arrested Warren Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead home. He’s accused of...
Mississippi man extradited in 30-year-old murder case