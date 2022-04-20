Advertisement

Senator Jeff Tate addresses Medical Marijuana issue

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The May 2nd deadline continues to draw close as cities and communities across Mississippi continue to decide whether to opt in or out of the sale of medical marijuana.

That was one of the major topics Wednesday at the Meridian Rotary Club meeting addressed by Senator Jeff Tate of District 33. Tate, who supports medical marijuana, says he doesn’t support the current bill, explains what the process will be with cities like Meridian which have opted in.

”If they do not opt out, then by not acting, they will be opted in,” said Tate.” So, what’s going to happen then is a process of people growing marijuana, and then cultivating the marijuana into a medicine and then selling it into dispensaries. Once the May 2nd deadline passes, the Department of Revenue will have on their website all the applications for anybody that’s interested in being able to sign up and going into that business.”

If cities or municipalities opt out, it could still go to a public vote in November if 1500 signatures are collected.

