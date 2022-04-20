Skate park coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as city leaders are making advancements to build a skate park in Meridian.

Ben Arthur Park on 14th Street is looking to be the potential home for the skate park according to City Council Ward 5 Ty Bell Lindsey.

" I felt like they need a place to call their home. I got involved with it because no one else was doing it. It was important to me to bring something to our community that was in need of other people that live in the community. What we are going to do this take a look at three top companies that have done stake board parks around the country. We are going to talk to them in-depth,” said Lindsey.

The council is discussing which company they will choose to build the skate park.

Organizers of State Games of Mississippi are for this project. They even said with the addition of a skate park in the Queen City, skateboarding could be a sport added to the games.

" We are excited. I think it would bring more revenue into the city. We are patterned after the Olympics here at the state games. The fact we give out gold, silver, and bronze medals. Skateboarding has recently become an Olympic sport, so we are really excited. Other cities in the state have already got a skateboarding park so why not Meridian to bring those folks here,” said State Games of Mississippi Executive Director Missye Dozier .

23-year-old Jaywaun Johnson has been skating all his life. He loves the art of skating. He even spent six years talking with community leaders about getting Meridian a skating park. He said he is excited about the progress the project is making.

“I have high hopes for it and high faith for it. Especially, with the state games representatives being an advocate. I can see I am not the only one backing it and that’s starting to make me believe that we will be having one really soon,” said skater Jaywaun Johnson.

The council will continue to discuss more opportunities for this developing project in their next meeting.

Lindsey said she would like the potential park to be over 10,000 square feet.

