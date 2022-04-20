Total Pain Care team of the week: Southeast Lauderdale Tigers baseball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers baseball team.

The Tigers were crowned the Region 5 3A District champions as they now get ready for the high school baseball playoffs. Southeast Lauderdale will take on Raleigh in the first round.

Congratulations to Southeast Lauderdale baseball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.