All-Scholastic Sports team 2022: Maya Olmstead

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Maya Olmstead is the newest member of the 2022 All-Scholastic Sports team.

Newton County high’s Olmstead is not just a great swimmer, but an outstanding one. Maya takes after her older sister Marina, who is a former All-Scholastic sports member.

“She’s the reason why I swim,” Maya said. “My parents are like, we can’t afford to do two sports so one of you is going to have to choose and Marina’s said I’m definitely doing swim and I was like well I guess I’m doing swim now,” she said.

Bryan Olmstead, Maya’s father, has been pushing Maya’s passion for swim, but even he is blown away by the expectations she has exceeded.

“I never really realized how they would be that good. You know when Marina got into it, I pushed the passion for her because she was into it. Maya seemed like she was doing it as a happenstance and then all of a sudden it’s like wow, her stroke is actually really good,” Bryan said.

It’s not all talk as Maya has the hardware to back it up. She holds the record for all eight individual events in Newton County swim and also owns an endless amount of accolades that could fill up a room.

“As a dad, you just like to see that because it’s part of your history too. It’s just a reminder of some really wonderful days. some really good times with my kids. I mean if I have to work out in that room and I don’t feel like working out, I look at that wall and it kind of inspires me,” he said.

Competition and winning is the Olmstead way and Bryan Olmstead build a collegiate level pool in their backyard to insure she gets the best.

“It’s cool,” Maya said. “It’s just, you never get a break if you’re tired of something but it’s fine, you stick with it then. It’s probably the main reason why I’m still swimming,” she said.

“You got to have the right equipment. You know the block, I didn’t need to have that block we have but I got the best block money could buy at the time because I want my daughter to think this is the real deal. We are here to compete for real,” Bryan said.

Maya is equally as good in the classroom as she is in the pool but she also knows how to balance being a student as well as being an athlete.

“Maya is an exceptional student,” Newton County biology and physics teacher Jamie Franklin said. “She is one that when she wants to solve a problem, she wants to really know how it works and she asks questions and she doesn’t just want the answer. She says nope, I’m going to go back and re-work this,” she said.

I just always got my work done early so I didn’t have to worry about homework, which made practicing way easier because then I don’t have to waste time doing homework,” Maya added.

Olmstead will put competitive swimming on hold as she will dive into bigger waters at Mississippi State to become an engineer.

