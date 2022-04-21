City of Meridian Arrest Report April 21, 2022

Robbery

At 9:19 AM on April 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1600 block of Highway 11 South. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:17 AM on April 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.