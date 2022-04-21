City of Meridian Arrest Report April 21, 2022
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RANDY MOORE
|1999
|124 3RD AVE S MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
|MELISSA KEETON
|1981
|9107 DANNYS RD VANCLEVE, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|BROOKS LEWIS
|1955
|2211 13TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|ALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
|SANTARIUS STIDMON
|1994
|532 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to April 21, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 9:19 AM on April 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1600 block of Highway 11 South. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:17 AM on April 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.