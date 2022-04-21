Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report April 21, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RANDY MOORE1999124 3RD AVE S MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
MELISSA KEETON19819107 DANNYS RD VANCLEVE, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
BROOKS LEWIS19552211 13TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
SANTARIUS STIDMON1994532 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to April 21, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 9:19 AM on April 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1600 block of Highway 11 South. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:17 AM on April 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

