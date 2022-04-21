Advertisement

Dak Prescott selected to Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Associated Press)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WTOK) - Former Mississippi State quarterback, Dak Prescott will be one of five new inductees into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame.

Prescott is the most decorated play in the Bulldogs football history. He was also named the Senior Bowl most outstanding player in 2016.

Prescott will join Kevin Faulk, Von Miller, Phillip Rivers, Patrick Willis and Creed Humphrey at the 2022 introduction.

“It’s a great honor to be inducted as part of such a distinguished class of 2022,” said Prescott to Mississippi State Athletics. “I view my week in Mobile as a game-changer in terms of competing against the very best and helping me prepare for moving on to the NFL. I will forever be grateful to the community leaders, bowl executives, and sponsors who present this game every year, and for the fans of Mobile who provide the support that makes it so very special.”

Prescott was the highest drafted quarterback in the modern NFL Draft to get drafted from Mississippi State. He combined for 169 rushing, passing and receiveing touchdowns in his first 85 games in the NFL.

The 66th Senior Bowl Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in Point Clear, Alabama on June 26th.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
Authorities say this man robbed the Shell on Hwy 11 around 9:30 Wednesday night.
Meridian police search for armed robbery suspect
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
A verdict was reached Wednesday in the brutal murder of Lashawnda Wooten.
Man sentenced in death of estranged wife

Latest News

Camden Cooper celebrates triple in Southeast Lauderdale's 16-0 win in game one of the MHSAA...
Southeast Lauderdale run rules Raleigh to open up MHSAA playoffs
Braden Epting hits homerun in the bottom of the third inning against Clarksdale.
West Lauderdale baseball shuts out Clarksdale in game one of the MHSAA playoffs
Knight pitcher, Breelyn Cain, leads West Lauderdale to victory in game one of the MHSAA round...
West Lauderdale softball takes game one against South Pontotoc
Brandon native and former Mississippi State University basketball player Isaiah Butler has been...
Isaiah Butler named new head women’s basketball coach at East Mississippi CC
News 11 Sports