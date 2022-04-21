Dak Prescott selected to Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

MOBILE, Ala. (WTOK) - Former Mississippi State quarterback, Dak Prescott will be one of five new inductees into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame.

Prescott is the most decorated play in the Bulldogs football history. He was also named the Senior Bowl most outstanding player in 2016.

Prescott will join Kevin Faulk, Von Miller, Phillip Rivers, Patrick Willis and Creed Humphrey at the 2022 introduction.

“It’s a great honor to be inducted as part of such a distinguished class of 2022,” said Prescott to Mississippi State Athletics. “I view my week in Mobile as a game-changer in terms of competing against the very best and helping me prepare for moving on to the NFL. I will forever be grateful to the community leaders, bowl executives, and sponsors who present this game every year, and for the fans of Mobile who provide the support that makes it so very special.”

Prescott was the highest drafted quarterback in the modern NFL Draft to get drafted from Mississippi State. He combined for 169 rushing, passing and receiveing touchdowns in his first 85 games in the NFL.

The 66th Senior Bowl Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in Point Clear, Alabama on June 26th.

