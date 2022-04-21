Advertisement

Hollywood in Meridian presents ‘Blaxploitation’ play set Friday

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theater is getting funky this Friday with a soulful play that throws it back to the 70s.

Hollywood in Meridian presents Blaxploitation, and creators are calling it a play Meridian has never experienced.

The play will have two performances. One is called “Otis” and the other is called “Drinks on me”. The production is about a group of friends overcoming a bad situation after leaving a concert. The creators of the play said they want to bring something fresh to Meridian as well as to inspire others to get into the entertainment industry.

" You’ll be laughing, you’ll be crying a little bit, and you might cry from laughing. So, I think that not only will everyone enjoy plays but also the experience because I think this is going to be a first experience for a lot of us. This is not just for people coming to see this show, but it will be a first experience for us as well that are putting on the show. I think this will be great for all of us,” said Anquanizia Hall

Doors open at 7 p.m., and showtime is at 7:30 p.m. The admission is $15. People are encouraged to wear 70s clothes.

