Mask mandate lifted at Meridian Regional Airport

By Ethan Bird
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Face masks are no longer mandated at the airport or on the plane itself all thanks to a judge in Florida who deemed the mandate unconstitutional.

Of course, if you feel more comfortable wearing a mask you are more than welcome to do so.

Meridian Airport Authority President Tom Williams is more than happy to see passengers’ faces again.

“There have been people who have refused to fly because of the mask, either it’s uncomfortable or just on principle,” Tom Williams said. “The airlines are excited now that the gates are open and people have no reason not to fly. We hope to see an uptick in passenger counts now. I think nationwide you will see a pretty good surge.”

The Airport is obligated to honor any mandates that may be put in place in the future.

