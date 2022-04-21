MCC baseball splits series with Pearl River

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 8 Meridian Community College split their series with No. 2 Pearl River on Wednesday night.

In game one, at the bottom of the 9th with the bases loaded the Eagles had their chance to take the game but they get struck out at the plate. Pearl River wins game one 5-3.

In game two, the Wildcats would score first.

In the bottom of the second Chandler Cline hits a homerun to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead.

At the bottom of the 5th would get 4 runs to come through. MCC wins game two 8-5.

The Eagles split the series with Pearl River and will travel to Holmes on Saturday.

