MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 16th ranked MCC Eagles head to Jones Community College on Thursday for the region tournament.

The Eagles have been ranked for most of the season. The women’s team is carried by a sophomore heavy team with 5 sophomores on the team.

The men are currently sitting at 19 wins and the women are at 23 wins on the season.

