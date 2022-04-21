Advertisement

Meridian Architectural Trust plans Lunch & Learn event

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Architectural Trust will be hosting a Lunch and Learn session next week as they continue to engage and improve the culture of Meridian while preserving the tradition of the city.

The event will take place Tuesday at noon at the Church of the Mediator. Thomas Gregory, the State Coordinator for the Mississippi Main Street Association will be the guest speaker.

”The mission of the Meridian Architectural Trust is to preserve Meridian’s historic assets,” said Tracy Towner, Chairperson of the Lunch & Learn Program. “Really, one building at a time and it ties in to the Mississippi Main Street’s approach because it’s preserving history but growing our community at the same time which is right in line with the Meridian Architectural Trust’s mission also.”

The cost to attend is $10 which will include a box lunch from Cater’s Market or it’s free if you bring your own lunch. For more information, call 601-227-1905.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
Authorities say this man robbed the Shell on Hwy 11 around 9:30 Wednesday night.
Meridian police search for armed robbery suspect
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
A verdict was reached Wednesday in the brutal murder of Lashawnda Wooten.
Man sentenced in death of estranged wife

Latest News

Around 20 mayors met in Selma on Friday for the Alabama Conference of Black Mayors.
Black mayors meet in Selma to discuss community issues
Update on Meridian Regional Airport Service
Sky West operated United flight landing at MEI.
Update on Meridian Regional Airport Service
Service members taking part in Southern Strike exercise in Gulfport
Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Body found in Meridian, death investigation underway