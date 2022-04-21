Meridian Architectural Trust plans Lunch & Learn event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Architectural Trust will be hosting a Lunch and Learn session next week as they continue to engage and improve the culture of Meridian while preserving the tradition of the city.

The event will take place Tuesday at noon at the Church of the Mediator. Thomas Gregory, the State Coordinator for the Mississippi Main Street Association will be the guest speaker.

”The mission of the Meridian Architectural Trust is to preserve Meridian’s historic assets,” said Tracy Towner, Chairperson of the Lunch & Learn Program. “Really, one building at a time and it ties in to the Mississippi Main Street’s approach because it’s preserving history but growing our community at the same time which is right in line with the Meridian Architectural Trust’s mission also.”

The cost to attend is $10 which will include a box lunch from Cater’s Market or it’s free if you bring your own lunch. For more information, call 601-227-1905.

