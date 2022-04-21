Advertisement

Meridian football player, Jeremy Evans, signs to Hinds

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian senior football player, Jeremy Evans, signed to Hinds Community College on Wednesday.

Evans was patiently waiting to hear back from recruits and meant up with Hinds head coach at Southern Miss’s spring game and was offered a scholarship.

“To finally do what I had told my mama, four years ago, what I was going to do (feels great) Finally signed to college without having to pay for anything.”

Evans is expected to play safety at Hinds and will start summer work outs in July.

