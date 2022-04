MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said it was looking for a white male that robbed the Shell gas station in the 1600 block of Highway 11 around 9:30 Wednesday night.

They said the man possibly left the scene in a black car and got on I-20.

If you recognize this person call the Meridian Police at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers 855-485-8477.

