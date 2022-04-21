Sebastopol: Services for Mr. Danny “Bull” Graham will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial will be held at Old White Plains Cemetery. Bro. Justin Chaney will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol. A second visitation will be held one hour prior to service on Friday.

Mr. Danny “Bull” Graham, age 60, of Conehatta passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Laird Hospital.

Survivors:

1 Son: Bubba Graham & wife Kasie of Sebastopol of Union

2 Daughters: Shana Harrison & husband Matt of Orange, TX

Chelsea Stokes & husband Daniel of Union

3 Sisters: Gettis Tatum & husband Marshall of Sebastopol

Dot Russell & husband Gerald of Union

Karen Monk and Austin of Union

2 Brothers: Delbert Graham of Conehatta

Tommy Wayne Graham of Oklahoma

8 Grandchildren: Mason, Luke, Andie Harrison, Ceely, Dani Kate, Jaxx Graham, Leah, and Laney Stokes

Mother of His Children: Lisa Rigdon

2 Sister in Laws: Cherie Graham and Jackie Graham Bouchillon

Mr. Danny “Bull” Graham is preceded death by his parents: Alton & Sarah Graham; 3 Brothers: Charlie Graham, Kenneth Graham, and Welton “Red” Graham; Brother-In-Law: Ed Monk; One Sister- In-Law, Kathy Graham

Pallbearers: C.D Graham, Bubba Graham, Mason Harrison, Pete Munn, Daniel Stokes, Wayne Graham, Danny Thrash, and Timmy Moran

Honorary Pallbearers: Austin Monk, Delbert Graham, Gary Gene Graham, Bobby Watson, Chunk Graham, and Matt Harrison,

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net