Advertisement

Mr. Danny “Bull” Graham

Danny “Bull” Graham
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sebastopol: Services for Mr. Danny “Bull” Graham will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial will be held at Old White Plains Cemetery. Bro. Justin Chaney will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol. A second visitation will be held one hour prior to service on Friday.

Mr. Danny “Bull” Graham, age 60, of Conehatta passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Laird Hospital.

Survivors:

1 Son: Bubba Graham & wife Kasie of Sebastopol of Union

2 Daughters: Shana Harrison & husband Matt of Orange, TX

Chelsea Stokes & husband Daniel of Union

3 Sisters: Gettis Tatum & husband Marshall of Sebastopol

Dot Russell & husband Gerald of Union

Karen Monk and Austin of Union

2 Brothers: Delbert Graham of Conehatta

Tommy Wayne Graham of Oklahoma

8 Grandchildren: Mason, Luke, Andie Harrison, Ceely, Dani Kate, Jaxx Graham, Leah, and Laney Stokes

Mother of His Children: Lisa Rigdon

2 Sister in Laws: Cherie Graham and Jackie Graham Bouchillon

Mr. Danny “Bull” Graham is preceded death by his parents: Alton & Sarah Graham; 3 Brothers: Charlie Graham, Kenneth Graham, and Welton “Red” Graham; Brother-In-Law: Ed Monk; One Sister- In-Law, Kathy Graham

Pallbearers: C.D Graham, Bubba Graham, Mason Harrison, Pete Munn, Daniel Stokes, Wayne Graham, Danny Thrash, and Timmy Moran

Honorary Pallbearers: Austin Monk, Delbert Graham, Gary Gene Graham, Bobby Watson, Chunk Graham, and Matt Harrison,

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

Milling Funeral Home

Most Read

Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
Authorities say this man robbed the Shell on Hwy 11 around 9:30 Wednesday night.
Meridian police search for armed robbery suspect
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
A verdict was reached Wednesday in the brutal murder of Lashawnda Wooten.
Man sentenced in death of estranged wife

Latest News

Mrs. Margaret Snowden
Hamil Milsaps, Jr.
Karen Cluts
Carlos Anne “Polly” Littlepage
MHS Earth Day Cleanup
Meridian High School students participate in Earth Day cleanup