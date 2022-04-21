Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Katherine Daniels will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverends Jamie Germany and Eric Mabbott officiating. Interment rites will be held at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Bailey. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Daniels, age 96, of Bailey passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Trend Health and Rehabilitation Center of Meridian.

Mrs. Daniels was the oldest surviving member of Bailey Presbyterian Church, which she deeply loved. She was the past state commander of the Disabled American Veterans Auxillary (DAVA) and a member of the Center Hill Homemaker’s Club.

Mrs. Daniels is survived by her children, Barbara Stinson and Glenda Ward (Daniel); daughter-in-law, Doreen Daniels; grandchildren, Jerry Dolen Daniels (Nanetta), Judy Hines, Becky Hartfield (Thomas), Melisa King (J.D.), Allan Stinson, Chad Smith (Traci), Chris Smith (Tamisa), Kendall Ward (Danyelle), Timothy Ward, and Sarah Salem (Wael); and numerous great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and one great great great-grandchild, which she was thrilled to meet before she passed away; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Daniels was preceded by her husband A.D. Daniels; children, Jerry Daniels and Shirley Turner; son-in-law, William “Mr. Bill” Stinson; her parents; five brothers; and one sister.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

