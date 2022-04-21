Advertisement

Normalcy returns to Clarkdale Attendance Center following last week’s EF-2 tornado

By Tom Williams
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT
CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Classes at Clarkdale Attendance Center are back to normal a week after an EF-2 tornado hit the campus.

“You can tell that it has happened where it is, but it’s not as bad, that’s for sure. It’s safe for kids to be in,” Clarkdale Elementary Principal Angela McHenry said.

The softball field was destroyed, but the classroom buildings sustained roof damage and some flooding. Three fourth grade rooms and two sixth grade rooms were impacted.

“We went ahead and planned for those five classrooms and teachers to be in other locations while we tried to get those rooms back,” McHenry explained.

Last Thursday morning, faculty and staff walked into ceiling tiles on the ground, holes in the roof and water everywhere.

Clarkdale School had Friday and Monday off for Easter. That break allowed them enough time to repair damaged classrooms, cover roofs and clear debris.

Two rooms were ready for class Tuesday morning, the other three were ready for learning by Wednesday morning.

“Kids went right on learning. They had their supplies and little iPads. We didn’t waste a day,” McHenry said.

McHenry is thankful the district responded so quickly.

“They responded so quickly, faster than I would have ever thought. ServePro was really good. I didn’t know what they were capable of until I saw how they got that water out of there,” McHenry explained.

