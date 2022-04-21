Panther’s baseball team is seeking first playoff win in over 20 years

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers will travel to McComb for game one of the MHSAA playoffs on Friday night.

This is the Panthers first time in 8 years competing in the playoffs.

Last season Quitman only had four total wins on the season. Now the team sits at a 15-11 overall record. The success can be contributed to the youth of this team. Freshman and sophomores have been stepping up to lead the way since the Panthers only have three seniors.

If Quitman is able to get a win in the playoffs it will be the first time the school has had a playoff win in over 20 years.

Head baseball coach Eric Johnson said, “We’re excited for the playoffs but we also know that we’ve got to do what we need to do as far as making routine plays. Not letting a moment be too much for us because this is a new experience for some of the guys. But as the end of the day it’s all about them. They’ve earned this and I’m just excited for the guys.”

Junior baseball play Braylon Peters said, “Looking forward to getting a win for sure. Making it past the first round. The ultimate goal is the state championship.”

The Panthers will travel to play at McComb for game one of the playoff series on Friday. They will host McComb on Saturday at 6 p.m.

