Rep. Michael Guest speaks to students in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Congressman Michael Guest made several stops in East Mississippi Thursday.

Guest spoke to students at Lamar School before talking with Russell Christian Academy students. He shared his work history and passion for serving the people of Mississippi.

Guest encouraged students to find out what they want to do in life and to come back to Mississippi. He told them it’s important to keep the best and brightest in the Magnolia State. He also explained why it’s important to be very opened minded.

“We are encouraging people to have an open mind. So many times we are close minded and believe our views are right and someone else’s views are wrong,” Guest explained. “Then, encouraging these young men and women that once they graduate high school and graduate college to stay here in Mississippi. They are our best and brightest. They are our future. They are going to be our doctors, lawyers, engineers and entrepreneurs.

Guest said it’s important to visit East Mississippi and is proud of the progress.

“So many times we lose our best and brightest to other states. We want to encourage these young men and woman to return home and invest in their community just as others have invested in them,” Guest said.

